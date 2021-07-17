UrduPoint.com
Tadweer Implements Comprehensive Action Plan For Eid Al Adha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th July 2021 | 04:00 PM

ABU DHBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jul, 2021) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) task forces have completed preparation for Eid Al Adha with a comprehensive action plan aimed at safeguarding public health and ensuring business continuity during the festive season.

The plan will be implemented by the Centre’s Department of Waste Collection and Transportation and Department of Public Health Pest Control. It focuses on providing targeted support services across Abu Dhabi to address the needs of the population at a time when large numbers of people congregate, and the amount of slaughterhouse waste increases.

Tadweer’s Waste Collection and Transportation Department contributes to preserving the aesthetic appeal of the emirate by keeping waste bins inside residential complexes at all times except during waste collection and maintaining the cleanliness of the bins to avoid the spread of diseases. In addition, it is responsible for raising environmental awareness among the community.

The Department’s plan for Eid involves manual and mechanical sweeping as well as washing and general cleaning of public spaces with special attention paid to Eid prayer grounds, collecting and transporting waste from government slaughterhouses, and picking up waste in public parks and on open beaches. The Department will deploy 251 additional bins as well as 65 cleaning equipment units during the holiday period.

Meanwhile, the Centre’s Public Health Pest Control Department has allocated 1,240 workers, 322 cars and 1,251 other vehicles for Eid operations. The Department’s action plan includes assigning emergency field teams to address service requests from the public, as well as providing pest control in key areas, especially government slaughterhouses, public parks and markets.

In the run-up to the festive season, the Department’s teams have conducted intensive pest control campaigns at several important sites, in addition to the locations serviced on a daily basis. The focus sites include mosques, Eid prayer grounds, government slaughterhouses, public gardens and parks, palaces and villas, public markets (vegetables, fruit, fish and meat), and all residential areas in Abu Dhabi.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, said, "Eid Al Adha is one of the most important religious occasions for Muslims, and a cherished holiday for all UAE citizens and residents. During this period, the volumes of waste generated by households and consumer facilities increase significantly, therefore we must step up our efforts to maintain the highest health and safety standards."

He also called on all members of the community to follow preventive measures in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

