Tadweer Launches ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ Environmental Awareness Drive

Faizan Hashmi 25 seconds ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) today announced the launch of the Al Dhafra Deserves environmental awareness drive at a virtual press conference held in collaboration with its strategic partners including the Department of Municipalities and Transport - Al Dhafra Region Municipality, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, ADAFSA, Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, ADDED, and Family Development Foundation, FDF.

The campaign aims to enhance public awareness about the importance of proper waste management, reduce random waste disposal, and drive home the concept of "Your Waste is Your Responsibility" in a bid to protect the nature and ensure a safe and healthy environment for all.

The virtual press conference, held because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the preventive measures currently in place was led by Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, with the participation of Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of ADAFSA, along with officials from the participating entities and the representatives of the local media.

The drive aims to encourage all segments of society to take the responsibility for preserving the environment and ensuring the aesthetic appeal of the Al Dhafra region. To achieve this goal, Tadweer seeks to educate people about the hazards of inappropriate disposal methods both on the environment and public health. Also, Tadweer will highlight the services it offers to the public through the Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre 800 555.

The campaign will also provide Tadweer with an opportunity to overcome the challenges posed by the random disposal of waste including furniture, electrical appliances, farm waste, animal carcasses and construction and demolition waste as well as the vandalising of public facilities in several areas of the Al Dhafra region.

The drive targets a broad audience including the general public, residential neighbourhoods, government entities, construction sites, public parks, farms, schools, universities, and commercial outlets, among others.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said, "The Al Dhafra Deserves campaign articulates our sustained efforts to step up collaboration with our partners to achieve Tadweer’s strategic objectives of promoting environmental awareness among all segments of society. At Tadweer, we are committed to continuing our efforts to improve the aesthetic appeal of Al Dhafra region to support its sustainable development."

Rashed Abdul Karim Al Balooshi, Under-Secretary, ADDED, said, "By supporting Tadweer's initiative of promoting environmental awareness, ADDED remains steadfast in its commitment to play a key role in educating various segments of society about proper waste disposal methods to ensure public health and safety."

Al Balooshi called on enterprises in the private sector to take part in the campaign, especially for companies that generate large amounts of waste materials that can be recycled such as paper, metal, wood and plastics, to name a few.

More Stories From Middle East

