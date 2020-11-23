UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 03:30 PM

Tadweer launches marine waste vessel in Al Dhafra

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Nov, 2020) Tadweer, the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, has launched a marine waste vessel in Al Dhafra Region of Abu Dhabi.

The first of its kind facility in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi will be used to transfer different types of solid waste from Dalma Island in Al Dhafra Region to Ruwais landfill on a regular basis.

Compared to traditional methods, the vessel can accommodate large-sized waste containers, doubling the Centre’s capacity to transfer huge amounts of waste from different areas of the island.

The 79-ton vessel is approximately 26 metres long, and is operated under the supervision of a permanent crew comprising six members including two captains, a mechanic, an electrician and two assistants.

The vessel will operate six times per week, carrying a total 200 tons of waste in a highly professional and environmentally friendly manner.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director General of Tadweer, said, "The opening of our first marine waste vessel comes as part of Tadweer’s continued efforts to develop an integrated waste management system to address the challenges posed by the increasing amounts of waste. Such efforts contribute to achieving Abu Dhabi government’s objective of promoting environment sustainability and minimising the adverse effects of pollution on the environment."

Tadweer is the key government entity responsible for all activities related to the development of waste management services in Abu Dhabi, including the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of waste.

