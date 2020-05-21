Tadweer launches mobile medical waste incinerators to support coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, has announced the operation of three mobile medical waste incinerators in Abu Dhabi to support the precautionary measures taken by various healthcare entities to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus outbreak.

The incinerators are operated at Al Mafraq Hospital and the recently launched field hospitals in Abu Dhabi including the field hospital at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, and the Emirates Field Hospital in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, the company said on Thursday.

With capacity ranging from 150 kg to 300 kg per hour, the new facilities can treat medical waste at temperatures of up to 1,200 degrees, and are equipped with advanced purification systems to keep the environment clean and safe. The process ensures that all waste related to coronavirus disease is treated with high flexibility at various treatment locations.

Manufactured in the United Kingdom, the facilities meet the highest international and European Union standards, and are fitted with a mobile platform that allows them to operate from different locations under different conditions.

Furthermore, all treatment equipment has been tested according to industrial heat treatment equipment standards.

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, and the UAE national carrier, was appointed to transport the three incinerators to Abu Dhabi in accordance with the highest safety standards that such logistical operation commands.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, commented, "The operation of mobile incinerators for treating medical waste is line with Tadweer’s strategic vision to provide best-in-class solutions in disposing medical waste, especially waste resulting from coronavirus treatment."

Tadweer, he said, seeks to preserve the health and safety of Abu Dhabi community and to protect its environment from the risks arising from waste generation. "

For his part, Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Managing Director, Cargo and Logistics Services at Etihad Aviation Group, said, "We extend our sincerest thanks to Tadweer for entrusting Etihad Cargo with the air transportation of these strategic equipment into the UAE. This reaffirms our active role as the national carrier of the UAE, working alongside local entities to support the concerted national efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic."