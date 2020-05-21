UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tadweer Launches Mobile Medical Waste Incinerators To Support Coronavirus

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:15 PM

Tadweer launches mobile medical waste incinerators to support coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2020) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, has announced the operation of three mobile medical waste incinerators in Abu Dhabi to support the precautionary measures taken by various healthcare entities to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus outbreak.

The incinerators are operated at Al Mafraq Hospital and the recently launched field hospitals in Abu Dhabi including the field hospital at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, and the Emirates Field Hospital in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, the company said on Thursday.

With capacity ranging from 150 kg to 300 kg per hour, the new facilities can treat medical waste at temperatures of up to 1,200 degrees, and are equipped with advanced purification systems to keep the environment clean and safe. The process ensures that all waste related to coronavirus disease is treated with high flexibility at various treatment locations.

Manufactured in the United Kingdom, the facilities meet the highest international and European Union standards, and are fitted with a mobile platform that allows them to operate from different locations under different conditions.

Furthermore, all treatment equipment has been tested according to industrial heat treatment equipment standards.

Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of the Etihad Aviation Group, and the UAE national carrier, was appointed to transport the three incinerators to Abu Dhabi in accordance with the highest safety standards that such logistical operation commands.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, commented, "The operation of mobile incinerators for treating medical waste is line with Tadweer’s strategic vision to provide best-in-class solutions in disposing medical waste, especially waste resulting from coronavirus treatment."

Tadweer, he said, seeks to preserve the health and safety of Abu Dhabi community and to protect its environment from the risks arising from waste generation. "

For his part, Abdulla Mohamed Shadid, Managing Director, Cargo and Logistics Services at Etihad Aviation Group, said, "We extend our sincerest thanks to Tadweer for entrusting Etihad Cargo with the air transportation of these strategic equipment into the UAE. This reaffirms our active role as the national carrier of the UAE, working alongside local entities to support the concerted national efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic."

Related Topics

Mobile European Union UAE Company Abu Dhabi Salem Al Mafraq United Kingdom All From Allied Rental Modarba Mohammed Bin Zayed Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Construction industry package to help uplift real ..

13 minutes ago

Turkey Hopes to Resume Flights With Russia in Mid- ..

10 minutes ago

Watchdog Calls Myanmar Bill Criminalizing Coronavi ..

10 minutes ago

World Bank Lends Belarus $109Mln to Modernize High ..

14 minutes ago

Reasons to upgrade your phone with TECNO Pouvoir 4

21 minutes ago

Japan Lifts State of Emergency in 3 More Prefectur ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.