Tadweer makes significant contribution to national disinfection program

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2020) The field and administrative teams at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Center, Tadweer, have made a significant contribution to the national disinfection program throughout its run.

To support the program, the centre deployed a 792-strong task force daily which worked alongside other leading entities participating in the program and achieved several outstanding results.

Over the program’s 90-day run, Tadweer teams carried out intensive disinfection operations daily at the areas identified by its emergency plan to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the emirate. The teams covered vital areas frequented by the public such as markets, commercial centres as well as the medical facilities that generate medical waste related to COVID-19 screenings.

Overall, Tadweer teams completed 712,800 hours of operations as part of their daily disinfection schedule. They cleaned and sanitised 229 areas and neighbourhoods using the latest equipment, technologies, and disinfectants that are safe for both humans and the environment and are approved by relevant domestic and international authorities.

To ensure positive results from the drive, 1.08 million litres of disinfectants, at an average of 12,000 litres per day, were used in both deep and regular sanitizations.

Furthermore, 99,000,000 litres of water, or a daily average of 1.2 million litres, was used in the cleaning and sanitization of different sites and facilities.

To support the field teams, Tadweer also provided 136 vehicles and equipment that contributed to the success of the operations. A total distance of 188,100 kilometres, or an average of 2,081 kilometres per day, was covered in the drive.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, said, "Tadweer’s efforts have significantly contributed to the containment of the pandemic in record time. Since the beginning of the outbreak, we have stepped up the efforts of its field teams and provided them with all necessary equipment and materials to ensure the completion of the operations safely and seamlessly across the emirate.

"Tadweer’s teams will continue to be on the frontlines of efforts to ensure the safety of the community until the pandemic is completely over. In our collective fight against the novel Coronavirus, our field, administrative and executive teams are inspired by the unwavering resolve and the steadfast support of our leadership that spares no effort to ensure the welfare of everyone living in the country despite the challenges posed by the spread of COVID-19," Al Kaabi added.