Tadweer, OMV sign MoU to explore joint opportunities in sustainable feedstocks

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), and OMV, a leading international, integrated oil and gas company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore joint opportunities in the areas of sustainable feedstocks for fuels and chemicals production.

The MoU aims to establish a partnership between the two parties to leverage both companies' expertise and resources to identify and develop sustainable and innovative solutions that support the conversion of waste to an asset.

"Tadweer is committed to finding new and innovative ways to turn waste into valuable resources, and we are pleased to partner with OMV in this endeavor," said Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of Tadweer. “By combining our strengths and expertise, we believe that we can make a significant impact in the sustainability space and contribute to the development of a circular economy in the UAE.

”

The MoU represents a significant step in the companies' efforts to advance sustainability and address global environmental challenges. The parties will work together to evaluate the potential for new projects and initiatives that support the development of sustainable feedstocks, including the use of waste as a feedstock for the production of sustainable fuels and chemicals.

This collaboration will help to promote the development of a circular economy in the UAE, where waste is seen as a valuable resource rather than a challenge. The MoU reflects the commitment of both companies to advancing sustainability, reducing waste, and contributing to a more sustainable future.