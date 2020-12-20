UrduPoint.com
Tadweer Opens Eco Park Complex To Promote Sustainable Development In Abu Dhabi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 20th December, 2020 (WAM) – Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) today opened an environmentally friendly waste treatment complex named "Eco Park" as part of its efforts to promote sustainable waste management in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Located about 70 kilometres from Abu Dhabi city on Hamim Road, the complex is spread over an area of 1.8 million square metres and will be a turning point in Tadweer’s plans to contribute towards an integrated ecosystem that supports Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030. Comprising 27 plots, the complex is easily accessible from all directions through an internal road network.

The opening ceremony saw the participation of Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer; Raul Dua, General Manager of Al Ahlia Waste Treatment; Dr. Khalid Khouri, CEO of Cleanco Waste Treatment, as well as senior officials from Tadweer and representatives of their strategic partners from both the government and private sectors.

Following the opening ceremony, Tadweer gave a detailed presentation on the complex’s operational model, its objectives, adjacent facilities and the companies that run the plants.

The complex features dedicated facilities for the treatment of medical and hazardous waste. Set up with an investment of AED100 million, these facilities are operated under the supervision of Al Ahlia Waste Treatment and Cleanco Waste Treatment, and have a capacity of 7,500 tonnes per year, equivalent to 1560 kilogramme per hour (kg/hr).

Furthermore, an incinerator to treat animal carcass with a capacity of 2,000 kg/hr is also operational under the supervision of Averda Waste Management. Set up with at an investment of AED10.5 million, and costing AED0.5 million per year to operate, the facility caters to the growing needs of farm and ranch waste treatment in Abu Dhabi. It is designed to burn farm waste at the temperature of 1200ºC.

On the sidelines of the opening ceremony, Tadweer revealed its plans to set up a wastewater treatment plant while a facility to recycle electronic waste is also in the pipeline.

Compliant with European standards, these facilities use rotary kiln incinerators and have a treatment capacity of 7,500 tonnes per annum (TPA). Furthermore, the incinerators will help divert 14,000 TPA of waste in various forms, reducing the pressure on the existing incinerators in Al Ain which currently handle the bulk of hazardous and medical waste produced in the emirate.

Dr Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said, "The opening of Eco Park is a key milestone in Tadweer strategic plan aligned with Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030. It will go a long way in achieving our objective of developing an integrated waste management sector in Abu Dhabi through promoting proper waste management practices, and protecting the environment, and the health and safety of the community."

