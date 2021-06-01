Tadweer opens licencing for Wood Waste Recovery, Recycling Facilities

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2021) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has opened the licencing opportunities for Wood Waste Recovery and Recycling Facilities (WWRRF), as part of its sustained efforts towards diverting 75 percent of waste away from landfills.

The Centre invites interested companies to submit their bids including company profile, prior experience, and capabilities in sorting, processing and recycling various types of wood waste including trees, palm trees and green waste, among others.

The licencing will allow qualified companies to develop and set up wood waste recovery and recycling facilities with sufficient space for sorting of recyclable wood waste materials such as construction waste, palm trees, and palm fronds, among others. These sorted waste materials are required to be sent to further processing factories or facilities to convert them into usable materials or can be developed in house by qualified companies.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said, "Licencing Wood Waste Recovery Facilities in Abu Dhabi Emirate is aligned with Tadweer’s efforts to promote a sustainable waste management culture and to contribute towards a circular economy in Abu Dhabi. As part of this priority, Tadweer closely works with its private sector partners to execute pioneering projects that aim to achieve Abu Dhabi’s sustainable development objectives and protect its environment from the harmful effects of waste.

"

"At Tadweer, we are committed to leveraging our capabilities to enable the necessary infrastructure for environmentally sustainable industries based on recycling and maximise the recovery of materials from waste. Such efforts help the emirate preserve its precious resource for future generations while ensuring its aesthetic appeal and creating a safer, healthier, and cleaner environment for the community.

"Through pursuing a sustainable long-term approach for managing the waste and identifying potential investment opportunities for the private sector, Tadweer seeks to decrease waste sent to landfills and enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a leader in the sustainability sector," Al Kaabi added.

Through the licencing drive, Tadweer aims to establish a network of WWRRFs for wood waste in partnership with private sector investors to help in the process of extracting recyclables and reducing waste volumes going to landfill. The procedure involves awarding licences in a phased approach to allow the private sector to assist in the implementation of the programme aimed at providing world-class services in this vital sector.