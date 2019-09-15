Tadweer opens state-of-the-art control centre

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, has opened a new state-of-the-art control centre to establish a central point for controlling and monitoring the performance of private environmental service providers tasked with the collection and transportation of waste in the emirate, as well as to electronically track waste transport vehicles.

Mubarak Obaid Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary at the Department of Urban Planning and Municipalities, Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, as well as senior officials from Tadweer and representatives of the local media attended the launch event and toured the control centre.

As part of its mandate to monitor the collection and transportation of waste to enhance the overall efficiency of environmental service providers in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, the control centre tracks vehicles used in the collection and transportation of household waste, farm waste and bulky waste, as well as the washing and sterilising of waste bins and street sweeping equipment.

Furthermore, based on these assessments, it issues reports on the performance of the contractors.

"The opening of the new control centre aligns with the directive of the Abu Dhabi government to leverage the latest technologies to provide high-quality services to the community. Technology integration is key to the development of the waste management sector in the emirate and to achieving its strategic plan. By using a fail-safe system that combines control and monitoring functions, this important facility seeks to improve our operating mechanisms and enhance our preparedness to address any challenges facing this vital field," said Al Dhaheri.

Tadweer provides 51 services, including 27 services related to cleaning, the collection and transportation of waste, as well as the sweeping of roads, as well as residential, commercial and industrial areas in the emirate.