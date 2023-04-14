UrduPoint.com

Tadweer Optimises Operations To Tackle Increase In Food Waste During Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 02:45 PM

Tadweer optimises operations to tackle increase in food waste during Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Apr, 2023) The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer) has enhanced its operations to meet the increase in food waste during Ramadan. The Emirate of Abu Dhabi is expected to see a total 5-8 percent increase in food waste, amounting to around 1,000 to 1,500 tonnes, by the end of the month of Ramadan. Tadweer’s optimised operations during the holy month come in line with the Company's vision to maintain a clean and sustainable environment in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The Company is coordinating with various authorities across the UAE to organise awareness campaigns that encourage members of the community to adopt proper waste management practices, cut down on food waste, and sort waste at the source. During the month of Ramadan, Tadweer will provide efficient waste collection, transport, and public sanitation, throughout the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Ali Al Dhaheri, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer), said, “As part of our efforts to achieve sustainability in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Tadweer developed a strategic plan to be employed during Ramadan, which centers on optimising our operations to manage the expected increase in the amount of waste.

In doing so, we move a step forward towards achieving our vision of building sustainable waste management in the Emirate, through the collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of waste in a safe, efficient, and cost-effective way.”

To meet the increase in food waste, Tadweer has deployed an additional workforce in hotspot areas to increase the cleanliness of the Abu Dhabi city after the Iftar break and in the morning shift. The Company has also allocated additional containers near mosques and Ramadan tents and updated the dates and times for container offloading to accommodate the requirements of the holy month. In addition, the Company has enhanced its waste transportation and cleaning operations by adding 369 trucks to its fleet and implementing automated sweeping equipment.

During Ramadan, Tadweer is offering municipal and solid waste collection and transport services across the Emirate. The Company’s operations are covering mosques, residential areas, markets, Ramadan tents, parks, health and education facilities, slaughterhouses, farms, as well as waste collection points.

