ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jan, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, today announced that it had collected 2,189,416.90 tonnes of waste in 2019, down from 2,259,508.64 tonnes in 2018, representing a decrease of 3.10 percent, attributed to its sustained efforts to minimise the volume of waste generated in the emirate to achieve its long-term sustainability objectives.

This waste was collected by the environmental service providers operating through Tadweer’s public contracts to provide Abu Dhabi with waste collection and transportation services, and general cleaning services, where 1,026,472 tonnes of municipal solid waste, 106,054.59 tonnes of bulky waste, 468,518.26 tonnes of farm waste, including green waste from residential areas, and 510,999.08 tonnes of animal waste from farms and stockyards areas were collected in 2019.

Tadweer also collected 44,224.81 tonnes of construction and demolition waste, 8,610.21 tonnes of fallen stocks (dead animals), 21,822.64 tonnes of public slaughterhouse waste and 2,714.98 tonnes of used tyres.

Of the total waste collected last year, 1,029,402.02 tonnes were collected from the Abu Dhabi region, 887,184.88 tonnes from the Al Ain region, and 272,830 tonnes from Al Dhafra. However, those figures do not include the industrial and commercial sector, where waste is separately collected by environmental service providers licenced by the centre.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Tadweer General Manager, said, "We are proud of Tadweer’s significant contribution to sustainable development in Abu Dhabi by minimising waste and improving waste management practices in line with the highest global standards and latest technologies. In promoting waste reuse and recycling, we play an active role in protecting Abu Dhabi’s environment and preserving its cleanliness and aesthetic appeal. This supports the emirate’s sustainability agenda articulated by the Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030 that aims to provide its citizens with the best living standards in the world."

Tadweer has contracted with specialist companies to collect and transport waste from the residential areas of Abu Dhabi to the centre’s recycling facilities. Here, the waste is recycled, treated and disposed of in compliance with the highest international environmental standards.

Tadweer is the key government entity responsible for all activities related to the development of waste management services in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, including the collection, transportation, treatment and disposal of waste in a safe, efficient and economical manner.