Tadweer reopens Ghayathi Crusher in Al Dhafra Region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2021) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has announced the reopening of Ghayathi Crusher in Al Dhafra Region as part of the centre's strategic plan to promote environmental sustainability and develop an integrated waste management system in Abu Dhabi.

Aimed to lower Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste in the Emirate, the facility can handle 2,000 tons of C&D waste per day, or 30,000 tons per month.

The crusher can produce high-quality aggregate for the construction of vital infrastructure projects such as roads to contribute to the sustainable development of Al Dhafra Region. In diverting significant amount of C&D waste away from landfills and turning it into useful materials, the crusher helps lower greenhouse gas emission and contributes to the creation of green jobs in the region.

Helping make significant saving for the local economy, Ghayathi crusher articulates Tadweer’s strategy of meeting the demand for recycled aggravates from the Emirate’s crushers and use them in vital projects in collaboration with other government entities and private sector partners.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said, "Tadweer’s move to reopen Ghayathi crusher is aligned with its continued efforts to fulfil Abu Dhabi’s vision of diverting 75 percent of its waste away from landfills. The crushers run by Tadweer play an important role in achieving this target through recycling huge quantities of C&D waste and turning them into useful materials to use in vital projects in Al Dhafra region and across the country."

"All operations at the Ghayathi crusher comply with the highest international standards and practices, and the materials generated by the facility will play a critical role in driving construction and infrastructure development in the region," he added.