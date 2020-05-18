UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tadweer Steps Up Efforts To Ensure Safe Environment For Abu Dhabi Residents

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 04:30 PM

Tadweer steps up efforts to ensure safe environment for Abu Dhabi residents

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, has stepped up waste collection and transportation, as well as clean-up and sanitisation operations during the Holy Month of Ramadan as part of its sustained efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Tadweer teams have been working around the clock to transfer waste from more than 150,000 containers of different sizes to the approved disposal sites, where the waste is treated in line with the highest international standards.

During the first half of Ramadan, Tadweer collected nearly 46.67 tonnes of waste (equivalent to 3.11 tonnes per day), mostly food waste, representing an increase of five percent compared to other days.

The Tadweer teams transferred this waste using 211 electro-hydraulic compactors deployed across the emirate. The centre also increased waste collection and transportation during Iftar and Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) to ensure the cleanliness of the emirate and protect the health and safety of its residents.

The centre has deployed a specialised team of 7,000 supervisors, drivers, cleaners and sweepers, who work around the clock in line with the highest precautionary procedures.

As part of its support to the national disinfection programme, Tadweer also devoted significant efforts and resources to ensure the cleanliness and safety of drive-through COVID-19 testing centres in Al Wathba, Mussafah, Madinat Zayed City in Al Dhafra and Al Hili in Al Ain City. In providing these centres with dedicated containers, Tadweer ensured the rapid removal and treatment of medical waste to prevent any risks to public health and the environment.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, said, "While the measures taken by the emirate have promoted social distancing during the Holy Month, Tadweer has adopted an innovative approach to increase environmental awareness. The centre used a variety of electronic news portals, bulletins, and social media channels to disseminate guidelines on general hygiene daily, and to educate the public over the proper handling of household waste by disposing of in designated bins. In carrying out this awareness drive, we highlighted the importance of rationalising consumption, segregating waste, and reducing food waste given the far-reaching environmental, economic and social implications."

Related Topics

Social Media Abu Dhabi Salem From Ramadan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UN failed to fulfil responsibilities on Kashmir: M ..

2 minutes ago

TRA marks World Telecommunication and Information ..

3 minutes ago

Diamer-Bhasha dam decision in national interest: : ..

7 minutes ago

PTCL supports Pakistan Red Crescent Society Corona ..

9 minutes ago

Eid-ul-Fitr prayer in Eidgah at 7:17 am

2 minutes ago

China vows to make coronavirus vaccine a 'global p ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.