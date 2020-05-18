Tadweer steps up efforts to ensure safe environment for Abu Dhabi residents

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th May, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, has stepped up waste collection and transportation, as well as clean-up and sanitisation operations during the Holy Month of Ramadan as part of its sustained efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19.

Tadweer teams have been working around the clock to transfer waste from more than 150,000 containers of different sizes to the approved disposal sites, where the waste is treated in line with the highest international standards.

During the first half of Ramadan, Tadweer collected nearly 46.67 tonnes of waste (equivalent to 3.11 tonnes per day), mostly food waste, representing an increase of five percent compared to other days.

The Tadweer teams transferred this waste using 211 electro-hydraulic compactors deployed across the emirate. The centre also increased waste collection and transportation during Iftar and Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) to ensure the cleanliness of the emirate and protect the health and safety of its residents.

The centre has deployed a specialised team of 7,000 supervisors, drivers, cleaners and sweepers, who work around the clock in line with the highest precautionary procedures.

As part of its support to the national disinfection programme, Tadweer also devoted significant efforts and resources to ensure the cleanliness and safety of drive-through COVID-19 testing centres in Al Wathba, Mussafah, Madinat Zayed City in Al Dhafra and Al Hili in Al Ain City. In providing these centres with dedicated containers, Tadweer ensured the rapid removal and treatment of medical waste to prevent any risks to public health and the environment.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer, said, "While the measures taken by the emirate have promoted social distancing during the Holy Month, Tadweer has adopted an innovative approach to increase environmental awareness. The centre used a variety of electronic news portals, bulletins, and social media channels to disseminate guidelines on general hygiene daily, and to educate the public over the proper handling of household waste by disposing of in designated bins. In carrying out this awareness drive, we highlighted the importance of rationalising consumption, segregating waste, and reducing food waste given the far-reaching environmental, economic and social implications."