Tadweer steps up measures to control disease-carrying pests at construction sites in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jun, 2020) The Pest Control Projects Department at Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre, Tadweer, has conducted an intensive pest control programme as part of its preventive measures to ensure the health and safety of residents in the emirate.

As part of the drive, Tadweer launched an awareness campaign targeting real estate contractors, consultants, and developers in the emirate in close collaboration with the Environment, Health and Safety Department at the Municipality of Abu Dhabi City. The move aimed to ensure the highest environment, health and safety standards in controlling pests at construction sites, while helping the emirate preserve its aesthetic appeal.

Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Pest Control Projects Director at Tadweer, said, "Our latest pest control drive covered a total of 559 construction sites in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra, and found 216 sites affected by pests. This includes 102 sites infested by rodents, which accounted for 18 percent of the total infestation, 122 sites infested by mosquitoes, which accounted for 22 percent of the infestation and 99 sites infested by flies, which accounted for 17 percent of the infestation."

Al Marzouqi also revealed that mosquitoes accounted for 43 percent of infestation in Abu Dhabi, rodents for 34 percent of infestation, and flies for 32 percent of infestation. In Al Ain, 34 percent of sites surveyed were infested by mosquitoes, 10 percent by rodents, and 11 percent by flies, while in Al Dhafra 16 percent of sites were infested by mosquitoes, 7 percent by rodents, and 5 percent by flies.

Tadweer inspected 50 construction sites on the Abu Dhabi mainland and found 14 percent of them infested by pests.

Of the 263 sites inspected in the northern sector of Al Ain city, 71 sites were found infested, with an infestation rate of 27 percent. In the southern sector of the city, Tadweer inspected 50 sites and found 10 sites infested, representing an infestation rate of 20percent.

In Al Dhafra region, a total of 57 sites were inspected, and 16 sites were found infested, registering an infestation rate of 28 percent.

Warning of potential pest infestation risks to construction sites, Tadweer reiterated the need to take all necessary precautions to prevent the proliferation of mosquitoes, flies and rodents by ensuring that sewage tanks, water tanks, and water bodies are tightly covered and the leakage of sewage pipes, untreated water bodies, and food waste is prevented in a timely fashion. It also warned that random dumping of construction waste, used tyres and scrap create a breeding ground for pests and stray animals.

He also noted that the Pest Control Projects Department at Tadweer has put in place effective mechanisms to ensure rapid detection of sites affected by pests.