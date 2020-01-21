Tadweer, Talabat collaborate to curb food waste, enhance eco-friendly practices

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) During the Abu Dhabi ‘s World Future Energy Summit, WFES, 2020 and Ecowaste Expo, Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has signed an Memorandum of Understanding with food delivery service Talabat to collaborate towards the promotion and implementation of a sustainable food service system.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, General Manager of Tadweer and Muhammed Yildirim, Talabat Country Managing Director - UAE (Abu Dhabi Branch).

The agreement will support Tadweer’s efforts to minimise waste production, enhance its recovery and promote sustainable culture among the public and restaurants.

The MoU will also support Tadweer’s goals to install a zero-waste culture among its stakeholders, driving them to move towards smart and sustainable built environment practices during all the steps of preparation, serving, packaging, delivering and consumption of the meals. It will also allow to promote sustainability awareness through Talabat’s platform to all its users, engaging them to move towards "no-single-use-cutlery", "eco-packaging" habits and to learn how to reduce their own food waste, among other initiatives.

Furthermore, the MoU will allow parties to work with food service providers by engaging restaurants to obtain the recently launched D.R.I.V.E. certification, the only certification rating programme in the world to reduce food losses and waste, and promote and highlight them, for their sustainable practices during their daily activities, paving the way for other restaurants to follow it.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Tadweer General Manager, said, "This MoU is aligned with Tadweer’s efforts to reduce food waste in systematic manner due to its serious environmental, economic, and social consequences and promote responsible food consumption and sustainable practices among all stakeholders involved in food supply chain, including Abu Dhabi residents, and ensure the optimal utilisation of our natural resources and protect them for future generations."

Al Kaabi added, "At Tadweer, and with this MuU among other future initiatives, we seek to achieve UAE’s commitment to meet the global target to cut food losses and waste by 50 per cent by 2030 in line with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal, SDG, 12: Responsible Consumption and Production. The MoU will pave way for wider collaboration and engagement with all stakeholders, from public and private sector, with Tadweer’s integrated programmes and systems to reduce the Emirate’s overall waste generation in line with Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030."

Muhammed Yildirim, UAE Managing Director for Talabat added, "By enabling our restaurant partners to adopt sustainable practices and reduce food waste, the partnership with Tadweer offers us the opportunity to create meaningful impact. The projects that Talabat and Tadweer will be working on together will create a business environment that rewards sustainability for restaurants and residents. Thus, driving value for all members of the community."