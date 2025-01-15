Tadweer Targets Reducing Emissions Across Operations By 40% By 2035
Faizan Hashmi Published January 15, 2025 | 04:33 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Tadweer Group has announced the creation of a decarbonisation pathway with a target of reducing emissions across its business operations by 40% by 2035.
This announcement was made during the 11th EcoWASTE Exhibition and Conference, a groundbreaking platform for the MENA region’s recycling, waste management, and waste-to-plus industries, where Tadweer Group is a Strategic Partner and Co-Host.
The pathway was created in line with Tadweer Groups ambitions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) produced as a result of the global waste sector (3 to 5%), particularly methane, which is released from landfills.
The pathway also aligns with the UAE's third Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), a benchmark that the nation uses to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement, reinforcing the organisation’s support for the global sustainability agenda.
Ali Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO, Tadweer Group, commented, “At Tadweer Group, sustainability is at the heart of our mandate. In line with this commitment, we are proud to announce the development of our decarbonisation pathway. This will pave the way for our transition to a low-carbon business. By reducing emissions from waste, we are contributing to addressing climate change challenges and meeting the UAE’s net zero target.
Decarbonising the waste sector in Abu Dhabi will also help achieve international climate objectives and net zero commitments, showcasing our support for the UAE Climate Responsible Company Pledge. And by fostering a deeper understanding of how we can reduce our emissions, we are delivering on our responsibility to helping create a more sustainable world.”
The pathway focuses on Tadweer Group’s projects that divert waste from landfill and convert it into valuable resources, such as Abu Dhabi’s first greenfield Material Recovery Facility and waste-to-energy plants. In addition, other advanced waste-to-resource technologies included in the pathway include waste-to-waste-to-sustainable aviation Fuel (SAF) and biofuel. This pathway is also a measurable climate transition plan to divert waste from landfill, in line with the organisation’s ambition, thereby reducing GHG emissions. In line with its dedication to a net zero future, the pathway also factors in the progress of the Waste to Zero initiative for global waste decarbonisation. Finally, this will also contribute to enhancing air quality and improving public health, providing opportunities for green jobs, new revenue streams, and leadership in low-carbon innovation.
Recent Stories
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024
China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science
Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024
NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region
France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday
More Stories From Middle East
-
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 20352 minutes ago
-
Finland's PM opens new embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattacks2 minutes ago
-
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack2 minutes ago
-
UAE, Italy, Albania sign tripartite strategic partnership framework for cross-border green energy co ..2 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens3 minutes ago
-
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak3 minutes ago
-
China announces breakthrough discoveries in mineral exploration3 minutes ago
-
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank3 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 20243 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spewing big ash cloud3 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 20244 minutes ago