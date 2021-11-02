Tadweer treats over 1 million tonnes of waste in Q3 2021

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2021) Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) announced that it treated 1,040,631.15 tonnes of waste collected from Abu Dhabi in the third quarter of 2021.

This includes 10,065.15 tonnes of municipal solid waste, 291,119.53 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste and 8,902.84 tonnes of used tires.

Through its state-of-the-art facilities, Tadweer also treated 12,358.2 tonnes of green waste, 5,784.58 tonnes of animal waste generated by farms and livestock production facilities, and 2,090.3 tonnes of fallen stock.

Furthermore, 3,029.48 tonnes of medical waste, 692,406.64 tonnes of construction and demolition waste and 1,040,631.15 tonnes of hazardous and non-hazardous waste were also treated by the Centre in Q3 2021.

Dr. Salem Al Kaabi, Director-General of Tadweer, said, "As part of its strategic plan, Tadweer continues its diligent efforts to protect public health through offering best-in-class services and enhancing the operational efficiency of its facilities. This allows the Centre to handle various types of wastes generated across Abu Dhabi in line with the highest standards."

Al Kaabi added, "At Tadweer, we seek to benefit from all types of waste collected throughout the year, and to raise awareness about the importance of recycling and proper waste disposal.

Towards this priority, the Centre provides the public with the latest tools to ensure efficient waste management and turn waste into valuable materials that support local economy and promote sustainable lifestyles in the Emirate."

Collected through the waste collection and transportation service providers contracted with Tadweer, the treated waste includes municipal solid waste (both recyclable and non-recyclable), commercial and industrial waste, bulky waste, used tires, construction and demolition waste, green waste, animal waste from farms, slaughterhouse waste, fallen stock, sewage sludge and medical and hazardous waste.

The environmental service providers contracted with Tadweer collect various types of waste from across the emirate of Abu Dhabi and transport it to the Centre’s state-of-the-art facilities for treatment, recycling and disposal in line with the highest environmental standards.

Tadweer utilises the latest technologies and solutions in the treatment of the waste collected, such as the production of organic fertiliser from agricultural and biodegradable waste, contributing to the development of the agricultural sector in the emirate.