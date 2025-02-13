TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) ADNEC Group has announced TAG Dynamics, a globally recognised leader in the manufacturing of custom armoured and non-armoured vehicle solutions, as a Premium Partner for the largest edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.

The exhibition will be held from 17th to 21st February at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

For more than three decades, the exhibition has brought together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to showcase the latest defence technologies, offering a comprehensive view of the advancements shaping the future of international security.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Advisor for Defence Exhibitions at Capital Events, part of ADNEC Group, said, “The partnership with TAG Dynamics highlights the true purpose of IDEX and NAVDEX: to bring the world together to showcase advanced technologies and forge meaningful collaborations, aligning with the UAE’s vision for progress and security through collaboration and partnership.

”

TAG Dynamics will unveil a series of groundbreaking innovations designed to enhance security, mobility and operational effectiveness, reflecting the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology in service of the defence sector.

Mahmoud Gharghar, Chief Executive Officer of TAG Dynamics, said, “IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 represent a cornerstone for innovation and collaboration in the defence industry, and TAG Dynamics is honoured to serve as the Premium Partner of this prestigious event. Our commitment to advancing safety through cutting-edge technologies such as AI and remote-controlled systems is at the heart of everything we do.”