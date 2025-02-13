Open Menu

TAG Dynamics Named Premium Partner For IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 11:45 AM

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) ADNEC Group has announced TAG Dynamics, a globally recognised leader in the manufacturing of custom armoured and non-armoured vehicle solutions, as a Premium Partner for the largest edition of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and Naval Defence & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) 2025.

The exhibition will be held from 17th to 21st February at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

For more than three decades, the exhibition has brought together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to showcase the latest defence technologies, offering a comprehensive view of the advancements shaping the future of international security.

Saeed Al Mansoori, Advisor for Defence Exhibitions at Capital Events, part of ADNEC Group, said, “The partnership with TAG Dynamics highlights the true purpose of IDEX and NAVDEX: to bring the world together to showcase advanced technologies and forge meaningful collaborations, aligning with the UAE’s vision for progress and security through collaboration and partnership.

TAG Dynamics will unveil a series of groundbreaking innovations designed to enhance security, mobility and operational effectiveness, reflecting the company’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology in service of the defence sector.

Mahmoud Gharghar, Chief Executive Officer of TAG Dynamics, said, “IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 represent a cornerstone for innovation and collaboration in the defence industry, and TAG Dynamics is honoured to serve as the Premium Partner of this prestigious event. Our commitment to advancing safety through cutting-edge technologies such as AI and remote-controlled systems is at the heart of everything we do.”

Related Topics

World Technology UAE Company Abu Dhabi Vehicle Progress February Event From Industry

Recent Stories

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

2 minutes ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

33 minutes ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab posit ..

Al-Azhar calls for support of Egyptian, Arab position on Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstru ..

Japan, East Asian countries discuss Gaza reconstruction

10 hours ago
 Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued ..

Artemis Agreement signatories commit to continued openness and transparency in s ..

10 hours ago
 MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transforma ..

MBRSG, UNDP sign MoU to advance digital transformation, AI governance

10 hours ago
 Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainabili ..

Bain & Company, WGS launch AI-enabled sustainability readiness tool to accelerat ..

10 hours ago
 UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

UAE re-elected to UNWTO Executive Council

10 hours ago
 Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom ..

Coalition talks collapse between Austria's Freedom, People's parties

10 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East