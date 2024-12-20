Open Menu

Tahnoon Bin Zayed Chairs MGX’s Year-end Board Meeting For 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published December 20, 2024 | 08:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the MGX board of Directors, chaired the company’s final Board meeting of the year.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon emphasised the UAE’s commitment to achieving global leadership in the development and adoption of future technologies. He highlighted the importance of enhancing sustainability, competitiveness, and the country’s position as a global hub for science, technology, and innovation.

His Highness further underscored the UAE’s focus on empowering national talent, supporting technology developers, and enabling entrepreneurs and emerging companies to advance their businesses as part of the country’s digital transformation journey.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon added that MGX is advancing steadily according to its strategic plans to become one of the world’s leading companies driving technological transformation globally. By investing in artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced technology, MGX aims to deliver solutions across industrial and production sectors that enhance human well-being, improve quality of life, and contribute to a prosperous future for societies worldwide.

The meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Vice Chairman of MGX, along with Board members Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Peng Xiao, Martin Edelman, and Ahmed Yahya Al Idrisi.

The Board reviewed MGX’s commercial and financial performance for 2024, evaluated the company’s existing investments and partnerships, and approved a series of new investments in artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced technology, in line with MGX’s strategic goals.

Ahmed Yahya Al Idrisi, Managing Director and CEO of MGX, stated, “At MGX, we are committed to implementing an investment strategy that empowers entrepreneurs in the field of artificial intelligence. By collaborating closely with our global partners in investment, infrastructure, and technology, we aim to play a pivotal role in driving the next technological revolution.”

MGX was established in March 2024 by the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC) in Abu Dhabi. The Council, launched in January 2024 under the chairmanship of H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is responsible for shaping and implementing policies and strategies related to artificial intelligence and advanced technology in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

