Tahnoon Bin Zayed Issues Resolution To Reconstitute Board Of Trustees Of Mohamed Bin Zayed University Of Artificial Intelligence, Chaired By Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2025 | 10:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council (AIATC), has issued a resolution to reconstitute the board of Trustees of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), Chaired by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak.
Members further comprise Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Rima Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Professor Daniela Rus, Dr Lisa Su, Peng Xiao, Martin Edelman and Professor Eric Xing.
H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “We take immense pride in MBZUAI, this remarkable scientific institution that reinforces the UAE’s pioneering role in AI and reflects a visionary commitment to shaping an innovative, knowledge-driven future, in line with the vision of our wise leadership.
”
MBZUAI is recognised as one of the world’s top educational institutions in artificial intelligence. Focusing on embracing the opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, the university inspires the next generation of entrepreneurs and innovators while supporting the UAE’s vision and strategy for AI.
Through groundbreaking research, MBZUAI addresses critical challenges across key sectors -locally and globally-covering healthcare, transportation and logistics, environmental sustainability, energy, smart cities, manufacturing, fintech and more.
Since its establishment in January 2024, AIATC has been regulating, implementing and developing policies and strategies related to AI and advanced technologies in Abu Dhabi.
The AIATC is vital in fostering research, investments and collaborations with local and international partners, positioning Abu Dhabi as a global leader in AI and advanced technology.
