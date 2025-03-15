Tahnoon Bin Zayed To Begin Official Visit To U.S On Monday
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 07:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) ABU DHABI, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhali and National Security Adviser H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan will start an official visit to the United States of America next Monday.
During the visit, H.H.
Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed will meet with a number of US officials at the White House.
The meetings will focus on advancing economic and technology ties between the two countries. Discussions will also cover ongoing regional challenges and strengthening the decades-long US-UAE strategic partnership.
