Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, Mohamed bin Zayed on Holy Month of Ramadan

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers, the UAE people and Arab and Muslim communities residing in the UAE on the occasion of Ramadan, wishing them a month full of goodness and blessings.