Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates President, VP, AD Crown Prince on Eid al-Fitr

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of Eid al-Fitr, wishing him continued good health.

He also congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates on the felicitous occasion.

Sheikh Tahnoun greeted as well the crown princes and deputy rulers on the occasion, wishing the peoples of the UAE and other Arab and Islamic nations continued stability, security and more progress and prosperity.