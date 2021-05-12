UrduPoint.com
Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Congratulates UAE Leaders On Eid Al-Fitr

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 12th May 2021 | 11:00 PM

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Eid Al-Fitr

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitre, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing.

H.H.

Sheikh Tahnoun also extended his Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members, Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers.

Sheikh Tahnoun also congratulated the UAE people as well as Arab and Islamic nations, while wishing continuing security, peace, progress and prosperity for the UAE people.

