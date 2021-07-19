UrduPoint.com
Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Congratulates UAE Leaders On Eid Al Adha

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing him continued good health and wellbeing.

H.H.

Sheikh Tahnoun also extended his Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputies Ruler.

Sheikh Tahnoun prayed to The Almighty Allah to protect the UAE while wishing continuing security, peace, progress and prosperity for the UAE people and residents.

