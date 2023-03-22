UrduPoint.com

Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Congratulates UAE Leaders On Holy Month Of Ramadan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 22, 2023 | 08:30 PM

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on Holy Month of Ramadan

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has sent a cable of congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

He sent similar messages of congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes, as well as Deputy Rulers.

Sheikh Tahnoun extended his wishes for the continued prosperity and development of the people of the UAE, as well as the Arab and Muslim nations during this blessed month.

