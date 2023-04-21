Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Fitr

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has sent a cable of congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

The Ruler's Representative also extended Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Tahnoun also sent similar Eid greetings and congratulatory messages to Deputy Rulers, Crown Princes, and Arab and Islamic communities in the UAE.