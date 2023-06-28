Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Adha prayer in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, today performed Eid Al Adha prayer at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Mosque in Al Ain.

Sheikh Tahnoun was accompanied by Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative at the Al Ain Region Court, Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; and several officials.

Following the prayer, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun received Eid well-wishers at Ghariba Palace in Al Ain.