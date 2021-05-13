UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Performs Eid Al-Fitr Prayers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th May 2021 | 04:15 PM

Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, today performed Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Mosque in Al Ain.

Sheikh Tahnoun was accompanied by Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative at the Al Ain Region Court, Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Zayed bin Hazza Al Nahyan and several officials.

Sheikh Tahnoun listened to the Eid prayer sermon read by the imam, who highlighted the noble values of the Emirati community, most notably tolerance and human fraternity, as well as the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the UAE and its people and preserve its security, safety and stability, as well as to bless the country’s leadership and help it realise the community’s interests.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Prayer Mosque Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,512 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

1 hour ago

UAE, Seychelles announce safe travel corridor for ..

3 hours ago

RAK Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

3 hours ago

Russia records first cases of Indian COVID-19 vari ..

4 hours ago

Ruler of Ajman performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

4 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler performs Eid al-Fitr prayer

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.