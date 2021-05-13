Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid al-Fitr prayers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, today performed Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Mosque in Al Ain.

Sheikh Tahnoun was accompanied by Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative at the Al Ain Region Court, Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, Sheikh Zayed bin Hazza Al Nahyan and several officials.

Sheikh Tahnoun listened to the Eid prayer sermon read by the imam, who highlighted the noble values of the Emirati community, most notably tolerance and human fraternity, as well as the importance of adhering to the precautionary measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

He also prayed to Allah Almighty to protect the UAE and its people and preserve its security, safety and stability, as well as to bless the country’s leadership and help it realise the community’s interests.