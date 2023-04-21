Tahnoun bin Mohammed performs Eid Al Fitr prayer

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, today performed Eid Al Fitr prayer at the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Mosque in Al Ain.

Sheikh Tahnoun was accompanied by Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative at the Al Ain Region Court; Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Director of the Office of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Zayed bin Hazza bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, and several officials.

Sheikh Tahnoun listened to the Eid prayer sermon read by the imam, who highlighted the noble meanings and values of islam.

After the prayer, H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun received Eid greetings from well-wishers.