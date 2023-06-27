Tahnoun bin Mohammed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Al Adha, wishing him good health and further development and welfare for the Arab and Islamic nations.

Sheikh Tahnoun also sent Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, as well as Deputy Rulers and Crown Princes.

He also congratulated Arab and Islamic communities in the UAE, wishing them continued good health, progress, and prosperity.