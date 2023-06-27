Open Menu

Tahnoun Bin Mohammed Sends Eid Greetings To UAE Leaders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 27, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Tahnoun bin Mohammed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Al Adha, wishing him good health and further development and welfare for the Arab and Islamic nations.

H.H.

Sheikh Tahnoun also sent Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, as well as Deputy Rulers and Crown Princes.

He also congratulated Arab and Islamic communities in the UAE, wishing them continued good health, progress, and prosperity.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Rashid Progress Arab

Recent Stories

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction ..

Commissioner chairs meeting regarding construction of School, Hospital, Maternit ..

7 minutes ago
 Blinken's Visit to Beijing Becomes Invitation for ..

Blinken's Visit to Beijing Becomes Invitation for China Aggression - Haley

7 minutes ago
 CM grants 2 months amnesty to prisoners on Eid-ul- ..

CM grants 2 months amnesty to prisoners on Eid-ul-Azha

7 minutes ago
 Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missil ..

Russia, China Hold Regular Consultations on Missile Defense Issues - Foreign Min ..

7 minutes ago
 Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, ..

Sindh LG minister for ensuring timely collection, disposal of offal

6 minutes ago
 Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

Taiwan Welcomes Major US Congressional Delegation

18 minutes ago
UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airp ..

UK Not Willing to Cede Control Over Gibraltar Airport to Spain - Prime Minister

18 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

Bolsonaro trial poised for verdicts in Brazil

18 minutes ago
 CPC Director highlights consumer rights

CPC Director highlights consumer rights

18 minutes ago
 Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's phar ..

Pak-China collaboration to promote Pakistan's pharmaceutical development

19 minutes ago
 Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous, ..

Use of AI in Nuclear Weapons 'Extremely Dangerous,' May Lead to Catastrophic Res ..

13 minutes ago
 US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rat ..

US new home sales jump unexpectedly to highest rate in over a year

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East