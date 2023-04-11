Tahnoun Bin Zayed: 'Zayed Humanitarian Work Day An Everlasting Stop On A National March Of Generosity And Kindness For All Peoples On Earth'

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, said that Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is an everlasting stop on a national march of generosity and kindness for all peoples on earth.



In statements marking theZayed Humanitarian Work Day, Sheikh Tahnoun added: “Late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan established genuine national values and a distinctive approach in humanitarian work and extended his hands to the needy and underprivliged in various parts of the world until the UAE has become a global beacon for humanitarian work and an icon of giving.”

The Zayed Humanitarian Work Day is observed annually on the 19th of Ramadan.