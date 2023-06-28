Tahnoun bin Zayed congratulates UAE Leaders on Eid Al Adha

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, National Security Adviser has congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al Adha, wishing him good health and further development and welfare for the Arab and Islamic nations.

H.H.

Sheikh Tahnoun also sent Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates, along with their crown princes and deputies.

He also congratulated UAE citizens, and Arab and Islamic communities in the Emirates, wishing them continued good health, progress, and prosperity.