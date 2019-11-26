UrduPoint.com
Tahnoun Bin Zayed Meets Omani Minister Of Royal Office In Muscat

Tahnoun bin Zayed meets Omani Minister of Royal Office in Muscat

MUSCAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, today paid a visit to Oman at the invitation of General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani, Minister of the Royal Office in the Sultanate.

The two exchanged cordial talk about the fraternal bonds binding the two sisterly countries and reviewed a number of issues of common interest.

The Omani Minister hailed the visit of Sheikh Tahnoun, who expressed his thanks and appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality.

