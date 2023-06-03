UrduPoint.com

Tahnoun Bin Zayed Meets With U.S. National Security Advisor At White House

Published June 03, 2023

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, met on Friday with U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan at the White House to reiterate the enduring U.S.-UAE strategic partnership and discuss a range of global and regional issues.

The two sides lauded the various vital partnerships between their countries.

Sullivan welcomed the UAE’s leadership in the run-up to the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UNFCCC, to be held next November in Expo Dubai City, and its commitment to becoming a global leader in clean energy technologies, including through the U.S.-UAE Partnership for Accelerating Clean Energy (PACE).

The two sides also underscored the importance of building trusted technology ecosystems and the potential for advanced technology to improve human welfare in the middle East region and globally.

The U.S. National Security Advisor confirmed the U.S. commitment to deterring threats against the UAE and other U.S. partners, while also working diplomatically to de-escalate conflicts and reduce tensions in the region.

Additionally, Sheikh Tahnoun and Sullivan explored ways to deepen and expand the Abraham Accords, including through the I2U2 grouping (India, Israel, United States, and the UAE), as well as shared goals towards building a more integrated, prosperous, and stable Middle East region.

Both sides said they are looking forward to remaining in close contact on these and other issues.

More Stories From Middle East

