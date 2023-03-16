UrduPoint.com

Tahnoun Bin Zayed Receives Iranian Secretary Of Supreme National Security Council

March 16, 2023

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, today received Ali Shamkhani, Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, which was held at Al Shati Palace, the two sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral relations and opportunities to advance them in a way that serves the mutual interests of the two countries, especially in the political, economic and trade fields.

They also discussed several issues of common concern and underscored the importance of exerting efforts for the stability and prosperity of the region.

