Tahnoun Bin Zayed Receives Joint US-Israeli Delegation In Presence Of Abdullah Bin Zayed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 12:45 AM

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives joint US-Israeli delegation in presence of Abdullah bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, today received in Abu Dhabi the joint US-Israeli delegation visiting the United Arab Emirates and led by Jared Kushner, Senior Adviser to US President Donald Trump.

His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun met with the delegation in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, and Chairman of the Executive Committee; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority; and Ali Saeed Matar Al Neyadi, Commissioner of Customs and Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority.

The delegation includes US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien and Meir Ben-Shabbat, National Security Adviser and head of the Israeli National Security Council.

During the meeting, His Highness welcomed the delegation, wishing them a successful and mutually beneficial visit with representatives of various sectors.

The meeting also addressed the trajectory of relations between the UAE and Israel and ways to enhance future collaboration in various fields to the benefit of both countries and in support of peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region.

The joint delegation arrived in the UAE earlier today on board an Israeli commercial plane, the first to land on the country’s soil since the declaration of the peace accord between the UAE and Israel.

