Tahnoun Bin Zayed Receives Turkish Ambassador

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 11:15 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, today received Can Dizdar, Ambassador of Turkey to the UAE, in Abu Dhabi.

Dizdar conveyed the congratulations of the Turkish government on the UAE’s 48th National Day.

During the meeting, both sides discussed leading regional issues and several topics of mutual interest, as well as their bilateral relations.

They also stressed the importance of working together to promote trade and investment between the two countries and their cooperation in tourism and culture.

Ali Saeed Al Neyadi, Chairman of the Federal Customs Authority, FCA, attended the meeting.

