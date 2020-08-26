Tahnoun bin Zayed receives US Secretary of State

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and the US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo today reviewed a number of regional and international issues of concern in addition to the prospects of further consolidating the strategic relations between the two friendly countries.

This came as H.H.

Sheikh Tahnoun received today the US top diplomat, who is currently in the UAE as part of his multi-leg tour of the region. They explored the latest developments relating to the global fight against COVID-19 and the two countries' efforts to stem the fallout of the pandemic.

Sheikh Tahnoun and Pompeo also discussed the peace accord between the UAE and Israel and its key role in advancing peace and stability in the region.