UrduPoint.com

Tajikistan Exempts Emirati Nationals From Pre-entry Visa

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:45 PM

Tajikistan exempts Emirati nationals from pre-entry visa

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Dec, 2021) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) has announced that UAE nationals with diplomatic, special and normal passports can now travel to the Republic of Tajikistan without pre-entry visas and for stays of up to 90 days for each visit. The decision comes into effect on January 1st, 2022.

Entry to Tajikistan for tourism is currently suspended because of the conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Khalid Abdullah Belhoul, Under-Secretary of MoFAIC, said the agreement reflects the strong ties between the UAE and the Republic of Tajikistan, that were founded on mutual understanding and respect and a will to bolster bilateral relations, to reflect the aspirations and visions of the leaderships of the two countries and serves common goals and interests.

Belhoul added that this step in part of MoFAIC’s diplomatic and consular efforts that aim to strengthen the UAE's global position. He stressed that providing distinguished consular services to ensure the happiness of Emiratis is one of the Ministry’s strategic goals, in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership to provide all means of care and happiness to UAE nationals around the world.

Related Topics

World UAE Visit Tajikistan January All Agreement

Recent Stories

“Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing e ..

“Prep by PGC” – A free app revolutionizing education in Pakistan

8 minutes ago
 Russia stages 'successful' third launch of new roc ..

Russia stages 'successful' third launch of new rocket

3 minutes ago
 PAL, PACP to unveil new book titled "Zinda Lamhaat ..

PAL, PACP to unveil new book titled "Zinda Lamhaat" on Jan 6

3 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 32758 cusecs water

IRSA releases 32758 cusecs water

3 minutes ago
 China-funded medical building in Cambodia's capita ..

China-funded medical building in Cambodia's capital passes completion inspection ..

3 minutes ago
 IHC decides to indict ex-GB Chief Justice Rana Sha ..

IHC decides to indict ex-GB Chief Justice Rana Shamim in affidavit case

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.