Takatof Volunteers represent UAE at 2019 Expo in Beijing

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jul, 2019) The Emirates Foundation’s Takatof volunteering programme in partnership with the National Media Council has provided Emirati Youth with the opportunity to represent their country at the UAE pavilion at the Beijing Expo 2019 for horticulture.

Over six months - May to October - UAE volunteers will travel in groups and spend four weeks at the UAE pavilion in Beijing.

Amongst the first to travel were Seif Al Hashmi (25), Amer Al Badi, (20) and Hazza Al Blooshi (24) who all expressed their gratitude for having the opportunity to represent and serve the UAE and the immense learning experience encountered during their stay.

Maytha Al Habsi, Chief Executive Officer at Emirates Foundation, expressed her appreciation to the National Media Council for providing the Takatof volunteers with the opportunity to take part in a global event such as the Beijing Horticulture Expo.

"I am very delighted to see the high interest and determination of our youth to participate in international volunteering opportunities and represent the nation – their dedication and commitment knows no boundaries, and it is through these international initiatives that we are able to cement the values of giving and promote the spirit of volunteerism across the nation," Al Habsi concluded.

Visitors to the UAE Pavilion showed a keen interest in the UAE’s culture, heritage, and the successes the country has demonstrated in its continued sustainable development endeavours, as well as the nation’s horticultural industry, with volunteers providing thorough explanations to visitors’ inquiries.

Under the heading ‘Greening the Desert’, the UAE Pavilion embraces the Expo 2019 theme of ‘Live Green, Live Better’.

Since 2007, the Takatof programme has organised volunteerism campaigns to instil a sense of civic engagement and responsibility amongst youth and provide its volunteers with the opportunity to support community needs while developing their personal and leadership skills in the process.