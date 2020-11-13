Taking care of diabetics among our top priorities, says DoH Chairman for World Diabetes Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Nov, 2020) On the eve of the World Diabetes Day, Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, DoH, emphasised that "health and safety of patients with diabetes remain one of our top priorities, while we work hard to ensure that diabetics have access to sustainable, world-class healthcare services while monitoring their medical conditions and treatment plans in a secure and safe environment."

''We have implemented every precautionary measure to safeguard health and safety of diabetics during the COVID-19 pandemic due to their risk of serious complications from the virus.,'' said Al Hamed in a statement on World Diabetes Day, which is observed on 14th November.

Al Hamed explained, "More than 31,000 patients suffering from diabetes will benefit from the healthcare programme, which was launched by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre under DoH’s guidance, designed to support senior citizens and individuals with chronic diseases. The mobile clinics will facilitate access to healthcare services, including routine health check-ups and laboratory tests for individuals with diabetes, with the ultimate goal of safeguarding their health and wellbeing.

"

"The Remote Healthcare Platform is one of the tools that has been launched as part of our ongoing efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 and maintain the safety and well-being of all members of society, with a focus on those with chronic diseases such as diabetes. Since its launch in April, more than 1,300 appointments have been scheduled for diabetic patients to allow them to continue their treatment plans, access preliminary medical diagnostic services and request for prescriptions online," Al Hamed added.

Al Hamed confirmed that this year, World Diabetes Day is celebrating nursing staff who have contributed to and are still playing an integral role in enhancing the lives of patients with diabetes. He also underscored the success of the high-quality premium healthcare services provided by the nursing staff in the emirate’s healthcare sector.

"Diabetes is one of the diseases mainly associated with an individual’s lifestyle and can be prevented by adopting a healthy lifestyle including maintaining a balanced diet and engaging in regular physical activity. By doing so, members of the community contribute to achieving DoH’s vision towards a healthier Abu Dhabi." Al Hamed said in conclusion.