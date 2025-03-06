Open Menu

Talabat UAE Enables Users To Donate To Fathers’ Endowment Campaign Via Smart App

Faizan Hashmi Published March 06, 2025 | 05:45 PM

talabat UAE enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via smart app

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) talabat UAE announced its support of the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, to honour fathers in the UAE by establishing a sustainable endowment fund to provide treatment and healthcare for the poor and needy.

talabat enables its smart app users to donate for medical treatment and healthcare in values starting from AED10, AED 20, AED50, AED100, and AED500 towards the campaign, supporting its aims of promoting the noble values of generosity, giving and solidarity for which the UAE is known, while establishing the concept of charity endowments and creating a community-wide movements that supports its main objective of providing sustainable healthcare for those in need.

Donation to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign can be done by downloading the talabat app from Google Play store, Apple’s App Store or Huawei’s AppGallery, and typing “Fathers’ Endowment” in the search bar. Alternatively, those wishing to contribute can click the “Give back” button on the app’s main page, then choose “Fathers’ Endowment”.

Operating under the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), the Fathers’ Endowment campaign aims to honour fathers by allowing individuals to donate in their name. The campaign seeks to reinforce values of honouring parents, compassion, and solidarity, while strengthening the UAE's position as a leader in charitable and humanitarian work by establishing a sustainable endowment that ensures healthcare and empowerment for the less fortunate and underserved around the world, in an effort to improve their lives.

Simonida Subotic, Vice President and Managing Director at talabat UAE said, “We are delighted to contribute to the Fathers’ Endowment campaign, underscoring our steadfast commitment to community engagement and supporting initiatives that generate a lasting and tangible social impact.”

Subotic added, “This campaign reinforces our partnership with MBRGI, and we are honoured to support the UAE's humanitarian endeavours aimed at enhancing the well-being of vulnerable populations."

