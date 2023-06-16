UrduPoint.com

Talal Al Falasi Visits Dubai Civil Defence Readiness Room

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Talal Al Falasi visits Dubai Civil Defence Readiness Room

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) Major General Talal Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Director General of Dubai's State Security Department and Commissioner-General for the Security & Safety Track, today visited the Dubai Civil Defence Department, where he learned about the state-of-the-art artificial intelligence (AI) solutions implemented at the Department’s Readiness Room.

During the visit, he was briefed about the intelligent proactive systems that have been seamlessly integrated within the Department. He also learned about the state-of-the-art AI technologies and programmes that play a pivotal role in advancing institutional work, bolstering preparedness and readiness and tackling challenges related to fires and proactive prevention methods.

Captain Issa Al Matou, Director of ‘The Dubai Civil Defence Readiness’ project, presented a detailed explanation on the crucial role of these AI systems.

He highlighted how these systems contribute to the development of services, enhancement of the capabilities of civil defence personnel, and the implementation of awareness programmes that encompass proactive and preventive concepts.

The Department's Readiness Room, equipped with advanced artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technologies, stands as one of the world's leading facilities in its category. The implementation of groundbreaking programmes within this room represents a pioneering step forward in the field of community awareness. These innovative initiatives significantly contribute to the enhancement of Dubai's security and safety indicators, strengthening its position as a global leader in proactive measures.

Related Topics

World Dubai Visit

Recent Stories

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowe ..

ALECSO organises training workshop on youth empowerment in Comoros

14 minutes ago
 9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port so ..

9 suspects held after Greece boat tragedy: port source

1 hour ago
 Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

Five-day Saqafati Mela opens at Lok Virsa

1 hour ago
 Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BU ..

Workshop held to deal with natural disasters at BUITEMS

1 hour ago
 US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian ..

US Sees No Widespread Signs of Evasion of Russian Oil Price Cap - Treasury

1 hour ago
 Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in ..

Spain to Push for Common Minimum Corporate Tax in EU During Presidency - Prime M ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.