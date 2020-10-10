TAMM enhances customer experience by introducing new digital features for users

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Oct, 2020) The Abu Dhabi Government Services ecosystem, TAMM, today announced new features for some of its services on the TAMM platform that will provide more ease and convenience for users when completing digital government tasks through the integrated platform.

Aimed to enhance the customer experience by offering unique features, Abu Dhabi residents and citizens can enjoy access to services relating to education, business and social sector that are offered by different Abu Dhabi government entities with more ease and convenience.

Among the new features users can benefit from are acquiring attested school certificated and grade reports, finding the perfect school for your children, getting career advice, viewing and comparing business licences, marriage procedures and completing inheritance documents, and making use of the social support services.

Abu Dhabi residents and citizens can download the App or visit the website and enjoy these features from any location. The TAMM App is available on the Google Play Store and the App Play Store.

The new features on TAMM represent another step forward in accelerating the pace and impact of digital transformation across the Emirate. The introduction of these features reaffirms TAMM’s commitment to making a positive difference to people’s daily lives by simplifying processes and enhancing government service experiences.

It also comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of the Digital Government and is aligned with its efforts in activating a digital transformation governance framework in Abu Dhabi, providing new concepts of government services and moving towards a digital future.

The features on TAMM are in collaboration with a number of Abu Dhabi government entities. These include: Department of Economic Development, DED, Department of Education and Knowledge, ADEK, Department of Community Development, DCD, Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, ADJD, Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, Abu Dhabi Centre for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, ACTEVET, and Emirates Red Crescent, ERC.

Engineer Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: "As we continue to move forward in our journey of providing innovative digital solutions through collaborations with the Abu Dhabi Government entities, the new features for ‘TAMM Journey’ services reflect our commitment in delivering more seamless digital experiences for Abu Dhabi residents and citizens.'' "With smartphones widely used on a daily basis, it is appropriate to introduce these features for the first time on TAMM which is the go-to essential platform for all government needs. We understand the importance of improving the quality of life for everyone and through these new features, parents, students, business owners, entrepreneurs and members of the society can navigate, access and complete a number of services at any location without even moving out of their homes.'' "Packed with key information, I encourage all Abu Dhabi residents and citizens to download the TAMM App or visit the website, enjoy these features and make their everyday lives easier."

The ‘Get Education’ service which is in collaboration with the ADEK, enables parents and students between Kindergarten and Grade 12 to learn valuable information about educational system in Abu Dhabi private schools and access education-related services with a few clicks of a button.

Among the new features is the ‘School Finder’ tool which does not require users to login. Users can search and filter suitable schools across the whole of Abu Dhabi. It also enables them to compare schools and view the latest school rating reports.

Parents can also request, pay and download attested school certificates and grade report cards for children who attend private schools in Abu Dhabi.

To help the younger generation fulfil their ambitions once they leave school, users can also receive valuable career advice. With the guidance of a personalised wizard, parents and students can answer 42 questions that will help understand their personality and identify suitable careers. This allows them to make better choices when deciding on higher education programmes and courses.

Through a career recommendation engine feature that is supported by ACTVET, users can also enter information about their personalities, the qualification questions will also guide users to explore each recommended career and identify suitable roles for that profession.

As well as offering education services, new features in the business sector were introduced.

One of these features is the ‘Start and Manage Your Business’ feature, which enables entrepreneurs or current business owners to use the app to get more information on starting or modifying their company. Overseen by the DED, users will be guided by the new step-by-step wizard feature to complete their application online and can compare different economic licences and legal forms side-by-side that will help enhance the digital experience.

Among the licences they can request for are: Tech Licence, Branches, Instant Licence, Abu Dhabi Trader, Mobdea, Commercial and Dual Licence. By completing the applications online through TAMM means users will have more time to focus on making their business successful which can help boost Abu Dhabi’s economy.

Rashed AbdulKarim Al Blooshi, Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development in Abu Dhabi, said: "We are delighted to partner with the Abu Dhabi Government Services ecosystem ‘TAMM’ in what is an important step that will help propel Abu Dhabi’s growth. Abu Dhabi has established itself as a leading global destination for business which has resulted in several companies operating in the Emirate. Introducing new features on TAMM will not only make it more convenient for current and new business owners but it will also help strengthen Abu Dhabi’s economic position, and realize the aspirations of the wise leadership of Abu Dhabi Emirate towards enhancing the digital transformation ecosystem.'' New specialised services in the social support sector have also been introduced. Users can search services provided by the DCD, and check if they are eligible. These services cover areas of education, housing, finance, healthcare, community and family, in addition to a unified social benefits calculator.

Mazen Jaber Al Dahmani, Acting Executive Director-Financial and Administrator Affairs at the Department of Community Development, said: "As an organisation whose vision is to provide a dignified life for everyone in Abu Dhabi, we are pleased to offer dynamic social features for residents and citizens in Abu Dhabi. By partnering with ‘TAMM’, means all residents will have an opportunity to embrace digitalisation that will not only raise the quality of services in the social sector but also have a meaningful impact."

To help make the process more efficient, users will not be required to answer any questions to know which social services they can apply for. As well as submitting minimal documents, users can also track and manage their applications.

As part of the ‘Get Married’ services available on TAMM, users can book a registrar to come to their home and conduct the ceremony and request online for the collection of the extra food at the end of the marriage celebration. In addition, individuals can conduct a pre-martial health check-up by booking online and browsing and find certified medical centres. These services are offered by SEHA, ADJD and Emirates Red Crescent.

Bader Al Qubaisi, Group Chief Information Officer at SEHA, said: "As we are putting a relentless focus on quality and the well-being of individuals on a daily basis, we are thrilled to partner with the Abu Dhabi Government Services ecosystem ‘TAMM’ and play our part in supporting Abu Dhabi’s digital transformation. By offering our services on the TAMM platform, we can further support residents and citizens in delivering care for the community."

In addition, for ‘Honour the Dead’ services, users can request approval for the list of beneficiaries and allocate assets by completing inheritance documents provided by the ADJD.

Ahmed Marzouki, Director of Internal Support and Operations Sector at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said: "The procedures for inheritance paperwork and marriages can sometimes be time consuming and complicated. This will no longer be the case thanks to the partnership with ‘TAMM’ which will enable users to operate the new features on TAMM which will save significant time and provide ease and convenience."

TAMM is leveraging the latest technologies as part of Ghadan 21 to drive digitalisation across the Emirate and make Abu Dhabi a great place to live.

The ecosystem has succeeded in these endeavors by providing all Abu Dhabi residents with high quality and efficient government services, several of which have been launched in recent months. Abu Dhabi Connect is one example, with the platform providing a comprehensive work system to enable Abu Dhabi governmental entities to digitally exchange documents belonging to individuals and companies through safe and secure channels.