TAMM launches digital payment platform 'Abu Dhabi Pay' for government services

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th May, 2020) The Department of Government Support, as represented by the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, ADDA, has announced the launch of the digital payment platform, 'Abu Dhabi Pay' through the Abu Dhabi Government Services ecosystem, TAMM.

The launch of Abu Dhabi Pay is a new step towards accelerating the pace and impact of digital transformation and innovating more solutions and services aimed at facilitating the lives of Abu Dhabi residents and business communities, TAMM said in a statement. It will standardise the method of digital payment for all government services across different channels, representing a further step toward digital sustainability, it added.

The digital platform was launched under the supervision of the Higher Committee of the Digital Government and is aligned with its efforts in activating a digital transformation governance framework in Abu Dhabi, providing new concepts of government services and moving towards a digital future.

Through Abu Dhabi Pay, customers will benefit from multiple safe payment options, one-time payments for multi-party services, and unified customer experiences on all government channels. Similarly, government entities will benefit from a unified platform for all channels and support, reducing errors while boosting career development for employees.

The initiative demonstrates the proactive approach to government services now in place, with TAMM providing convenience to customers and government entities alike.

The government entities adopting the platform at this stage are Abu Dhabi Police, Department of Health, Department of Energy, Department of Economic Development, Department of Municipalities and Transport, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and food Safety Authority, and the General Administration of Customs, all of which have chosen to adopt the new platform for advantages such as ease of transfer, the ability to effectively transition and connect with the platform, and the need to unify the multiplicity of payment channels for the services provided.

Additionally, most of the government entities provide services to other parties that require the application of the single discount feature and multiple settlements.

Commenting on the launch, Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, said, "The launch of the new platform comes in line with Abu Dhabi government efforts to improve the quality of life for individuals and society in Abu Dhabi, and to facilitate a seamless and hassle-free access to all government services. ‘Abu Dhabi Pay’ is an essential step forward in the efforts made by all parties to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position and leadership regionally and globally in the field of digital government."

The Abu Dhabi Pay platform offers many other features, including payment processing, reconciliation and settlement, reports and audit, and one payment for several settlements. Payment channels include portals, mobile apps, POS, and cash deposit machines where payment methods include e-debit, e-wallet, credit cards, and cash.

Currently, digital wallet and credit card payments are available while direct bank debit and other solutions for cash management will be added to the platform.