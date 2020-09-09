TAMM launches new 'digital agent' service for customers in ABU DHABI

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2020) Abu Dhabi Government Services Ecosystem, TAMM, today expanded its "TAMM Cares" initiative with the introduction of the "TAMM Digital Agent" service to help improve the digital experiences for consumers in the Emirate.

The service was rolled out to support customer segments that aim to complete digital government services using digital channels from their homes or offices. A dedicated agent guides and supports the customer in consuming the government service efficiently, smoothly, and with confidence.

The introduction of the "Digital Agent" comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of the Digital Government and is aligned with its efforts in activating a digital transformation governance framework in Abu Dhabi, providing new concepts of government services, and moving towards a digital future.

Commenting on the launch of the new service, Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support – Abu Dhabi, said, "The launch of the new service comes in line with Abu Dhabi government efforts to improve the quality of life for individuals and society in Abu Dhabi, and to facilitate seamless and hassle-free access to all government services."

Al Ketbi reiterated that the continuous development of government services delivery forms the basis for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi’s vision towards a sustainable digital future, stressing that facilitating access to government services is a top priority in light of the transformations that are taking place in our world.

The service is available through the TAMM App and portal, Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre 800555 as well as, through all TAMM Services centres across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah.

Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said, "We are delighted to have launched the "Digital Agents" service today in what is another strong addition to our portfolio of "TAMM Cares" initiatives.

Al Askar added, "With technology evolving every year, more governments are focusing on digital transformation going forward and the Abu Dhabi Government is no different. The introduction of the ‘Digital Agent’ is further proof of how Abu Dhabi is embracing digital transformation and encouraging individuals and businesses to undertake governmental services online.

"What differentiates our "Digital Agent" offering is that we guarantee a "human touch" while we leverage advances in technology and evolving customer behaviour in using digital channels."

"With technology going from strength to strength, we will continue to embark on our journey of digital transformation and more importantly make a positive difference for everyone in Abu Dhabi emirate."