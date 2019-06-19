UrduPoint.com
Tanker Damaged By Iranian-linked Limpet Mine: US Navy

Umer Jamshaid 15 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 06:15 PM

by: Binsal Abdulkader FUJAIRAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) The US Navy reiterated on Wednesday that a limpet mine was responsible for the explosion on the vessel Kokuka Courageous, one of two tankers that came under suspected attack in the Gulf of Oman on 13th June.

Initial investigations into the incident by the U.S NAVCENT (Naval Forces Central Command) found that two limpet mines had been attached to the Kokuka Courageous, a senior official told journalists.

NAVCENT’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team determined that one mine had caused the explosion while the other, unexploded, had been removed by a boat of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, IRGC, Commander Sean Kido, the Commanding Officer of Task Group 56.1 - Explosive Ordnance Dive and Salvage, said at a press briefing here.

Based on the nature of the physical damage to the vessel and materials recovered from the hull, Kido said, NAVCENT had assessed with a high degree of confidence that it was a limpet mine that "bears a striking resemblance" to mines publicly displayed by Iran in military parades and open-source documents.

The damage was not consistent with an external flying object, Kido said.

He said that the USA is continuing the investigations into the incident in cooperation with its allies in the region, and that they encourage all parties to respect the free flow of commerce.

Before the press briefing, officials from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team showed material evidence collected from the Kokuka Courageous that indicated the presence and removal of a limpet mine. This evidence included a magnet and composite material, along with aluminium fragments, two holes made by nails and a hand-print on the hull.

The nail holes and magnet left on the hull indicated how the mine was attached to the ship, they said.

The Kokuka Courageous and the other vessel hit during the 13th June attacks, the tanker Front Altair, are currently at anchor off the UAE’s East Coast.

