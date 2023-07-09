Open Menu

TanTan Festival Enhances Emirati-Morocco Cultural Bonds

Sumaira FH Published July 09, 2023 | 09:30 PM

TanTan Festival enhances Emirati-Morocco cultural bonds

TAN TAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2023) The UAE Ambassador to Morocco Al Asri Saeed Ahmed Al-Dhaheri emphasised that the 2023 edition of the Moussem (Festival) of Tan-Tan contributes to enhancing the cultural bonds between the UAE and Morocco and the peoples of the two fraternal nations.
Major General Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police (ADP) and Chairman of the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi, accompanied the UAE diplomat during his visit to the UAE's pavilion at the festival.
During the visit, Al Mazrouei briefed the UAE ambassador on the pavilion's exhibits, industries, and crafts.
Speaking to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), the UAE Ambassador said that the UAE-Morocco ties are longstanding and growing and are supported by the two countries' leadership and their keenness on constantly developing collaboration in all fields.


He also emphasised that the UAE's ongoing interest in participating in the sessions of the Tan-Tan Cultural Festival in the Kingdom of Morocco stems from its pride in its national identity and the richness of the desert culture that reflects folklore in its various shapes.
Al-Dhaheri also indicated that the UAE's participation reflects the deeply rooted and strong cultural bonds between the two fraternal peoples.
The UAE is represented at the event by a pavilion organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee-Abu Dhabi, in association with several UAE cultural preservation organisations.
The Moussem includes a range of cultural expressions such as musical performances, popular chanting, games, poetry contests and other such oral traditions.


