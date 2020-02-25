Tanzanian parliamentary delegation praises FNC’s role in local, global arenas

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Feb, 2020) Mgeni Hassan Juma, Deputy Speaker of the Zanzibar House of Representatives of Tanzania, has praised the local and international role of the Federal National Council, FNC.

She also lauded the representation of women in the FNC and the overall achievements of women in the UAE, stressing the importance of exchanging visits among parliamentary delegations.

Juma's statement came during her official visit to the headquarters of the FNC yesterday, as part of a Tanzanian parliamentary delegation.

During the visit, the Tanzanian delegation were briefed about parliamentary developments in the UAE and the parliamentary achievements of Emirati women, in light of the support of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

FNC members Aisha Al Bairaq and Afra Bakhit Al Alili briefed the delegation about the FNC’s legislative, regulatory and parliamentary diplomacy powers and the accomplishments achieved by women in parliament, highlighting the decision of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to increase the participation of women in the FNC to 50 percent, as well as their participation in the FNC elections in 2006, 2011, 2015 and 2019.

During the meeting, the role of the FNC in addressing national topics was explained, as well as its keenness to promote diplomacy during regional and international parliamentary events, and the role of the youth in parliamentary work.